How Many Episodes Are in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 1? Details Here
It's rare when a show gets a reboot or revival only a few years after the end of the original series. However, Criminal Minds showrunner Erica Messer knew there was way more story left to tell, hence the birth of Criminal Minds: Evolution.
The two-part series premiere picked up right where the original show left off. So how many episodes will there be in total of Season 1? And what's the outlook for a second season?
How many episodes will there be in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'?
On Thursday, Dec. 15, Criminal Minds: Evolution reached its midseason finale before heading into winter break. Of course, the hiatus has fans wondering not only when the show will return for the rest of the season, but how many episodes they can expect before the season comes to an end.
An official press release from Paramount Plus confirms that there will be 10 episodes in total for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1. The show returns from its winter break on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, and will release a new episode each week until Feb. 9.
That means Criminal Minds fans will have five new episodes to look forward to, while we eagerly await news of the show's renewal!
Showrunner Erica Messer told Deadline that she genuinely felt like the story of Criminal Minds wasn't over when the show first ended back in 2020. (CBS officially canceled the series in 2019 after 15 seasons.)
The Evolution showrunner explained that, "None of us wanted it to end creatively... We felt there were plenty more stories to tell. The cast was in such a groove and everybody loved being here.”
Given that, can we expect more stories to come for Season 2?
Will there be a second season of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'?
CBS has yet to confirm a season renewal for Criminal Minds: Evolution (which is also technically the original show's 16th season).
However, Messer remains hopeful about the potential for more episodes, telling Deadline that, "I think it could go on for as long as this group wants to do it. We’re all energized, excited, and loving what we’re doing. I think as long as we want to keep doing it, I don’t see why we shouldn’t."
Messer revealed that she actually got a call from CBS in late 2020 asking if she wanted to do a Criminal Minds spinoff series. She chose instead to create a concept where she could bring the OG Criminal Minds cast back, centering Evolution Season 1 around a 10-episode arc about a "serial killer that's beating our team."
What will happen when the team returns in January 2023? We'll just have to wait until next year to see. In the meantime, you can watch the first five episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution, streaming now on Paramount Plus.