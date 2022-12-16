'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Returns Soon From Winter Hiatus
Forget reboots, Criminal Minds really said, "We're going to do an evolution instead," quite literally. Although the original series ended back in 2020, a new revival known as Criminal Minds: Evolution dropped this year on Paramount Plus, picking up right where the original series left off.
It feels like just yesterday that we got to stream the first episode of Criminal Minds: Evolution, and now the show is already on its winter hiatus!
So, when does Criminal Minds: Evolution return? Here's what we know.
When does 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' return?
Don't worry Criminal Minds: Evolution fans. The show is returning a lot sooner than you think — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, to be exact, according to an official press release.
Following the return of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1, one new episode of the series will drop every Thursday on Paramount Plus until the Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 finale on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
So, while we wait for the return of Criminal Minds: Evolution, what inspired the name of the show revival in the first place? Showrunner Erica Messer explained her reasoning behind adding "evolution" to the title in a Deadline interview. She said, "It was from a Paramount Plus brainstorming session. They were looking for an evergreen word that didn’t have to relate to just this season. I think it might have been a word they were using a lot when they were describing how the show has evolved."
While Criminal Minds: Evolution has yet to be confirmed for a second season as of Dec. 15, 2022, fans of the show can rest easy knowing the new episodes will return on Jan. 12, 2023.
In the interim, you can stream the first five episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution now on Paramount Plus.