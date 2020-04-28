Here's Why Emily Prentiss Was MIA for Four Seasons on 'Criminal Minds'

The hit CBS police procedural Criminal Minds may have ended its 15-year run in February, but thanks to Netflix and Ion Television reruns, fans can rewatch the series pretty much any time they want.

Throughout its 324 episodes, the show experienced a few cast shake-ups, including the four-season absence of special agent Emily Prentiss (played by actress Paget Brewster). The character had been a main fixture on the drama since Season 2, and her lengthy hiatus came as a surprise to more than just viewers.