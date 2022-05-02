The Power of Female Friendship Is Celebrated in the 'Grace and Frankie' Series Finale

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Grace and Frankie series finale.

Sometimes, the greatest love stories are the ones that celebrate the bonds of friendship. Things weren't always smooth-sailing for Grace Hanson (Jane Fonda) and Frankie Bergstein (Lily Tomlin) over the course of Grace and Frankie's seven seasons.

However, the two best friends always chose each other at the end of the day.