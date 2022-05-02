Fans Are Clamoring for More 'Grace and Frankie' Following Its Historic Run

Grace and Frankie co-creator Marta Kauffman, who is also famous for her role in creating the hit series Friends, shared with the LA Times that there were “multiple reasons” why there wouldn’t be a Season 8 of Grace and Frankie. “I think when we started, we imagined seven seasons,” she revealed. “But, really, this is the kind of decision that comes from Netflix. But as sad as I am that it's ending, there's something that makes sense about it."