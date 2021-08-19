Coyote Bergstein Is Finally Settling Down in Season 7 of 'Grace and Frankie'

The first taste of the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie has finally arrived, and longtime fans are preparing themselves to say goodbye to the beloved titular characters. Frankie Bergstein (Lily Tomlin) and Grace Hanson (Jane Fonda) have evolved considerably since their husbands first left them for each other in Season 1. Their respective families have also gone through a lot throughout the show's six-year run.

Viewers have felt connected to Frankie's two adoptive sons, Coyote (Ethan Embry) and Bud Bergstein (Baron Vaughn). While Bud has almost always had his life in order, Coyote has struggled with addiction, and it hasn't been easy for him to find steady work.

In the seventh season, things are finally looking up for Coyote — he is looking to move on from his tiny house to buy a regular-size residence, and he is in a serious relationship with his girlfriend, Jessica Gibson (Christine Woods).

Read on to find out more about the character who stole Coyote's heart, and to learn where else you've seen actress Christine Woods before.