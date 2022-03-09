Is Sam Waterston Bringing a Little Law and Order to Hulu's 'The Dropout'? Who Does He Play?

Maybe the answer lies with this memory Tyler recently shared with CBS News. "In one of my last conversations with him, he told me a story about how he got Elizabeth invited during fleet week in San Francisco to go give a speech to United States Navy sailors. He said with tears in her eyes, she told the room about how she was so honored and humbled that her life's work would be saving the lives of United States servicemen and women," Tyler revealed.

"He said he could not believe that anybody could get in front of these men and women who are willing to put their lives in front of our country and lie directly to their face as convincingly as she lied."