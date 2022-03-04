Was 'The Dropout' Filming While Elizabeth Holmes Was on Trial?

Sadly, Liz's baby bird scene never saw the light of day. Liz explained that the VFX department did try to work out how they could work on such a scene in a short amount of time. However, a digital bird or baby bird puppet was just out of the question at that time during filming.

Liz said, "There were things like that, where if I had known them early on I probably would have written it in into the back half of the season. But I know that baby bird scene exists, and I have it on my computer."