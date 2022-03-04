Is Elizabeth Holmes's Husband, Billy Evans, in the Hulu Series 'The Dropout'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Dropout on Hulu.

The scandalous tale of fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has gotten the Hulu treatment. The Dropout tells the story of Elizabeth's rise and fall as the founder of bio-tech company Theranos, which was exposed by The Wall Street Journal for fraudulent claims.

Theranos did not, in fact, have the technology to conduct blood work with a simple finger prick as opposed to a vial of blood. What's more, the tests that they did conduct were often wildly inaccurate, and sometimes even fake.