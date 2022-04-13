Spoiler alert: This section contains spoilers for Season 7, Episodes 1–4 of Grace and Frankie.

What happens when your husband falls for the husband of your long-term rival? That's the hilarious premise of the hit Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie.

Jane Fonda plays Grace Hanson, a makeup entrepreneur. Lily Tomlin plays Frankie Bergstein, Grace's frenemy turned genuine best friend after the great gay husband switcharoo.