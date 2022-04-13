How Many Episodes Remain in Season 7 of 'Grace and Frankie'?By Katherine Stinson
Apr. 13 2022, Published 9:23 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This section contains spoilers for Season 7, Episodes 1–4 of Grace and Frankie.
What happens when your husband falls for the husband of your long-term rival? That's the hilarious premise of the hit Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie.
Jane Fonda plays Grace Hanson, a makeup entrepreneur. Lily Tomlin plays Frankie Bergstein, Grace's frenemy turned genuine best friend after the great gay husband switcharoo.
Now in its seventh season, Grace and Frankie is funnier than ever. Netflix dropped the first four episodes of Grace and Frankie Season 7 back in August 2021, leaving fans waiting a painfully long time for Season 7, Part 2 to be released. So how many episodes are left in Season 7? Will there be an eighth season of Grace and Frankie?
Let's recap the first four episodes of Season 7 first!
Grace and Frankie are living with their two ex-husbands, Sol Bergstein (Sam Waterston) and Robert Hanson (Martin Sheen), at the beach house. Hilarity — and a money-hunt for the 50K that Grace and Frankie found in Nick's (Peter Gallagher) sofa in Season 6 — ensue. Reminder, Nick was arrested.
Of course Robert accidentally finds the "dirty" money right when the Feds arrive at the beach house. Grace orders him to stuff the money down his pants.
The extended family hijinks continue when Bud Bergstein (Baron Vaughn) decides to throw a family brunch. Robert reveals at the beach house brunch that Grace accidentally killed Bud's pet bunny (aptly named Buds Bunny) in the past. She yelled at Buds after stepping in his poop and poor little Buds just keeled over.
The human Bud calls Grace out for this and Frankie for lying to him about what happened. "You told me my prowess as a magician made my bunny disappear!" Bud says to the table.
It's also revealed that, in the past, Frankie used to make up a holiday just to avoid Grace. The two couples argue over what was worse: yelling a bunny to death, or lying about a fake holiday. Robert and Sol admit to each other that they lied to each other about the bunny and the holiday because they felt guilty about their burgeoning relationship while they were still married to Grace and Frankie.
Grace and Frankie also apologize to each other for the past.
In Season 7, Episode 4, Robert and Sol sleep through a robbery, and Grace argues with Nick over the best way to get him out of jail (hint: she argues for him staying in jail). The episode ends with Nick arriving at the beach house. Surprise! He's on house arrest.
How many episodes are left in the series?
As Distractify previously reported, Season 7 will be Grace and Frankie's last. However, there are plenty of episodes left in Part 2! Per Netflix, there will be twelve episodes in Season 7, Part 2.
Don't miss out on Season 7, Part 2 of Grace and Frankie, which premieres on Netflix on April 29th, 2022.