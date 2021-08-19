Netflix's 'Grace and Frankie' Likely Doesn't Take Place Where You Think It Does

Netflix's 'Grace and Frankie' Likely Doesn't Take Place Where You Think It DoesBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 19 2021, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
The hit Netflix show Grace and Frankie has continued to win over streaming fans. The comedy series showcases two elderly ladies living their lives at a beachfront home. Both women were married, but their husbands ended up finding love with one another and jumped the broom. Of course, this naturally plays into the comedic nature of the show.
One thing Grace and Frankie fans love is their beach house because it serves up everything you want and need in a seaside home. And since showrunners have done a great job of showcasing the interior and exterior of the home, fans believe that the show was likely set and filmed at the same place. But not everything is as it seems. Read on to get the full scoop.
Netflix’s ‘Grace and Frankie' is set in La Jolla, a community in Southern California.
Per HITC, Netflix’s Grace and Frankie is set in La Jolla, a community right outside of San Diego. If you’re familiar with the show, you likely recall the scenery — pristine waters and beautiful hills. And while it’s easy to think that La Jolla is a made-up location, it’s actually a real town.
LaJollaByTheSea shares that the community of La Jolla is an affluent, seaside location with plenty to offer to tourists. From luxurious hotels to various restaurants and cafes that offer award-winning cuisines, La Jolla is a premier destination for a good reason.
It turns out that Netflix’s ‘Grace and Frankie’ is mostly filmed in Los Angeles, CA.
Viewers might think that Grace and Frankie is filmed on location in La Jolla, thanks to the show’s amazing production team. But it turns out that the show is actually filmed in Los Angeles, CA.
Per TheCinemaholic, the beloved interior of the beach house and other locations on the show are all filmed at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, CA.
However, the outlet also shares that the beach house is actually located on Broad Beach Road in Malibu, CA in real life — which is where the exterior scenes of the home are filmed. They also reveal that the home was actually sold for $15.725 million in 2006.
So, if you love the idea of possibly vacationing at a Grace and Frankie-style beach house, it's best to look at locations in Malibu to get a similar feel.
Grace and Frankie is currently available to stream on Netflix.