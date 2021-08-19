Netflix's 'Grace and Frankie' Likely Doesn't Take Place Where You Think It Does

Viewers might think that Grace and Frankie is filmed on location in La Jolla, thanks to the show’s amazing production team. But it turns out that the show is actually filmed in Los Angeles, CA.

Per TheCinemaholic , the beloved interior of the beach house and other locations on the show are all filmed at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

However, the outlet also shares that the beach house is actually located on Broad Beach Road in Malibu, CA in real life — which is where the exterior scenes of the home are filmed. They also reveal that the home was actually sold for $15.725 million in 2006.

So, if you love the idea of possibly vacationing at a Grace and Frankie-style beach house, it's best to look at locations in Malibu to get a similar feel.

Grace and Frankie is currently available to stream on Netflix.