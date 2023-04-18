Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images 'Gilmore Girls' Star Alex Borstein Was Married to a Fellow Actor for Years Wait, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star Alex Borstein was married to who from 'Gilmore Girls'? We've got all the details on her relationship history. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 18 2023, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

The only aspect of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel more consistent than Midge's love for comedy is her loyal and ever-so-snarky talent manager Susie Myerson. Actor and comedian Alex Borstein plays Susie with her trademark sense of humorous ease. It's hard to imagine Midge without Susie by her sides, throwing wisecracks at passersby.

So what is Alex's life like offscreen? Has there been someone in her relationship history who has been as loyal to her as Susie is to Midge? Here's what we know about Alex's relationship history, her new comedy special, and more.

Here's what we know about Alex Borstein's relationship history.

Alex's stance on dating is oh so relatable, especially when she told Page Six in March 2023, "I dabbled with some gentlemen. And some of it was disastrous, some of it was mortifying, and some of it was lovely." (Sounds like modern dating in a nutshell!)

However, it's significant that Alex was putting herself out there dating-wise, given it's only been a few years since her divorce from fellow actor Jackson Douglas (you know, Sookie's husband on Gilmore Girls)!

How long was Alex married to her ex-husband Jackson? How did they first meet?

Back in the '90s, Alex met Jackson when the former was diligently studying improv at the ACME Comedy Theatre in L.A. Apparently, comedy was conducive to romance because Jackson and Alex tied the knot in 1999. They were married for almost two decades. It was Jackson who filed for divorce in 2014. The divorce was finalized in 2017.

In 2015, Alex presented a realistic view on divorce when she spoke to the Huffington Post, saying, "If you believe in romance and if you believe in marriage, you also have to believe in divorce. ... But you can't just want to go to weddings and children's birthday parties. You've got to witness it all. We're just here to witness and believe in both." Alex and Jackson do share two children together, a son named Barnaby and a daughter named Henrietta.

Alex jokes about her divorce in her latest comedy special on Prime Video.

Alex, who reprised her hilarious role as Susie in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, also recently filmed her own standup comedy special titled Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clownsuits. She throws some shade at her past relationship history, joking that she kept the ring from her first and only marriage because she paid for it!