Grab Your Seats and Get Ready to Laugh — 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5 Is Near

All Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) wanted from life was to be heard and to forge her own path in the male-dominated world of standup comedy. Will she finally get her big break in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5? What does "making it big" mean to Midge anyway?

Here's everything we know about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 release date, episode count, episode release schedule, and more. And yes, Maisel fans, the curtain is closing after The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5. So, let's talk about everything we know about the final curtain call, shall we?

What is 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5 release date?

The Season 5 release date for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is Friday, April 14, 2023. The first three episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 will drop on that day. So, what's the episode release schedule like for the remainder of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5?

Following the three episode season premiere, there will be one new episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 that drops on Prime Video every Friday until The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel series finale on Friday, May 26, 2023. That means that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 will have nine episodes in total.

The Palladinos knew what the final moment of the series would be since the fourth season.

According to an official press release from Prime Video, Maisel showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino knew exactly what the last images and the final moment of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel would be ever since the finale of the show's fourth season (just like they knew exactly what the last four words of Gilmore Girls were supposed to be from the start!)