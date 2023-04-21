Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video Source: Prime Video Susie May Have a Serious Tie to Gordon Ford’s Wife on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Susie and Gordon's wife seem to know each other on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' so what happened between them that fans don't know about? By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 21 2023, Published 12:00 a.m. ET

Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is all about moving the story forward. Which is pretty much the point, since this is the final season of the series overall. And one developing plot that viewers hope to get some clarity on involves Susie and Gordon's wife. But what is the relationship between the two of them on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?

Unlike Midge, who has had her share of relationships following her divorce from husband Joel, Susie doesn't have romantic interests on the show. Instead, her storylines typically revolve around her growing career as a manager and her relationship with Midge. But the final season could finally change all that, if only in some small way.

Did Susie and Gordon's wife date on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'?

Season 5, Episode 3 features a late night ice skating party to celebrate The Gordon Ford Show being named number one on television. During the party, when Susie goes into a nearly empty building, she peeks in at Gordon's private office. She sees a photo on his desk of a woman who is clearly his wife. And it's also clear that Susie knows Gordon's wife.

At one point in the first few episodes of Season 5, it's explained that Gordon and his wife have an arrangement. It seems to be said, not in so many words, that he and his wife have an open marriage. Could it be because Gordon's wife secretly dates women as well as men? And if that's the case, did Gordon's wife have a fling with Susie at some point in the past? It's certainly a possibility.

The most logical explanation here is that, at some point, Susie dated Gordon's wife. In the past, the show has hinted at Susie's sexuality, but never quite confirmed it. At one point, Midge takes Susie to a bar geared toward lesbians and, she assumes, it's the perfect place for Susie to find a girlfriend. But we still don't have a definitive label for Susie.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told Rolling Stone that Susie finding a husband and having kids is "not an option." Whether this means Susie is gay or not remains to be confirmed. But maybe we don't really need it said out loud, especially since it looks like viewers will get some confirmation of Susie's sexuality when her relationship with Gordon's wife is expanded upon.

Who is Gordon Ford's wife?

Gordon explains to Midge on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel that he isn't "that kind of married" — whatever that means. His wife is clearly someone from Susie's past, though how deep that past goes isn't immediately clear. However, you may recognize the actor who plays Gordon's wife, Nina Arianda. Nina is known for the TV series Billions and Goliath.