Meet TikTok's "Sprinkle Sprinkle" Lady — the Dating Coach Who's Taken Over Your Timeline

The English language is complex in that not everything is as it seems. For instance, if anyone's ever told you, “If you like it, I love it," you've likely been misled. Those fluent in AAVE (African American Vernacular English) know that if someone says that, they actually do not love it and would probably never do it themselves.

Although it’s easy to interpret most words on their own, that becomes much harder when they’re strung together in a sentence or a phrase, and this is especially true on the internet. "Sprinkle sprinkle" seems simple enough, however, many are lost on its meaning. The term originated from a YouTube star named SheRaSeven and has since spread like wildfire TikTok. Read on to find out what sprinkle sprinkle actually means!

Here’s the true meaning of “sprinkle sprinkle” — the phrase that’s taking over your TikTok feed.

In the past, SheRa shared what sprinkle sprinkle really means with her followers on YouTube. “If y’all don’t know what ‘sprinkle sprinkle’ means, it means like ‘blessings’ [or] ‘bless your heart’,” she explained in a clip that was reposted from her YouTube page on TikTok. “It’s just something I made up a long time ago on this channel so, it’s just like saying ‘Okay, bless your heart’. You know, ‘back at you’. Whatever y’all needed it to mean.”

In another video, she elaborated, adding that sprinkle sprinkle can also mean “thank you”, “I agree”, or “blessings and abundance to you". In short, sprinkle sprinkle can mean whatever you want it to, and that’s the beauty of it. Now, you’re ready to put it into practice. With the viral catchphrase taking over social media, many are dying to know more about SheRa, affectionately known as the "Sprinkle Sprinkle Lady."

Here’s everything you need to know about YouTube creator SheRaSeven — aka the "Sprinkle Sprinkle Lady."

Over the last several years, SheRa has become one of the most controversial dating coaches on social media as her views on being a “kept woman” have been criticized by many. Offering women lessons on hypergamy and the art of “leveling up," SheRa first started her YouTube channel in November of 2011. In the years since then, she’s accumulated more than 260,000 followers on the platform with videos like “How to Get Your Man to Give You Money”, “How to Make Him Jealous”, and “Let Your Man Cheat”.