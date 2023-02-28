Home > Entertainment Source: TikTok / @heycodybaby; TikTok / @@mexicanhoneybee TikTok's Steal Your Man Trend Is Bringing out the Worst in Women By Kelly Corbett Feb. 28 2023, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

Roses are red, violets are blue. Ladies, get your man off TikTok before he finds someone new! We regret to inform you that a new trend has landed on TikTok called the "steal your man trend," and it is exactly what it sounds like. Women who participate in this trend literally have an agenda of, well, copping your man and keeping him for themselves. Keep reading as we further dive into this vicious digital fad.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty images

What is the steal your man trend on TikTok?

As of late, TikTok has turned into a dating app. Across the platform, women are putting themselves out there and trying to seduce men. And these ladies, many of whom are country girls, sure do know how to market themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

For example, in the video below, TikTok user @.farmgirllacy is seen twerking upside down against a fence. She shares in the clip that she's 29 years old, owns her own farm with livestock, and has a "built-in waterfall." As we describe here, "built-in waterfall" is a new slang term women are using to describe their genitals.

Article continues below advertisement

This video, while it is self-promoting and may cause a man's eyes to wander, it doesn't directly try to sabotage already established relationships. But not all users are as nice. In the videos below, women are specifically trying to reel in taken men — and they're making sure other women know. @mexicanhoneybee writes in her video: "Y'all better stop treating your man like trash or he's gonna wanna taste of this tattooed latina baddie."

Article continues below advertisement

Another user, @heycodybaby, shared a similar sentiment in her video. "You might want to stop treating your man like trash cause then he might wanna taste of this blond hair blue eyed angel named Cody." Clearly, these women are not playing and are trying to threaten others' relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

The Steal Your Man TikTok trend is facing backlash.

In the video below, user @jlp1987 stitched a video from a user @justablondie1 about stealing your man. Her remarks were critical and questioned the trend. "Women, I hope to God that you have a little more self-respect and you don't actually think this way. It is never OK to get into somebody's relationship," she says, adding that if you do try to finagle someone's man, he's probably not a good one in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

She calls the trend "disgusting" and encourages women to have a little more self-respect. Other females are also retaliating against the trend by sharing videos claiming that their man would never leave them due to their winning attributes. While these videos are intended to show one's confidence in their relationship, they often come off as braggy.