Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter’s Recent Los Angeles Outing Fuels Dating Rumors

Currently, Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter are making headlines! In recent weeks, romance rumors about the 24-year-old Canadian pop singer and 23-year-old American actor and singer have caught on like wildfire. Case in point? Their low-key Los Angeles outing on Feb. 27.

While Shawn hasn’t been in a public relationship since his November 2021 split with Camila Cabello, fans can’t help but wonder if he’s dating in 2023. Here’s what we found.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were recently spotted together amid dating rumors.

Romance rumors surrounding Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have swirled in recent weeks. According to the celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, the “Stitches” singer and Girl Meets World alum have been cozying up to each other this year, with an anonymous user sharing a Feb. 19 tip that the duo is dating. While neither party has confirmed the accuracy of this statement, their Feb. 27 outing in Los Angeles indicated there might be some truth to it.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter ; appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/uIOEIrsqma — Best Shawn Photos (@shawnbestphotos) February 27, 2023

The two singers were recently photographed during a lowkey outing in LA. Sabrina sported a comfy black sweatsuit, while Shawn donned a casual jean jacket and white sneakers. The 23-year-old “Nonsense” singer and 24-year-old “Treat You Better” singer strolled rather closely to one another, with Sabrina grinning from ear to ear. However, Sabrina isn’t the first person Shawn has been romantically linked to since he and Camila called it quits in November 2021.

Shawn Mendes is also rumored to be romantically involved with his chiropractor.

On Feb. 21, Shawn and his 51-year-old chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda went hiking together at Runyon Canyon Park. However, this wasn’t the first time the duo was spotted cozying up to one another. Paparazzi captured countless photos of the two hanging out, a few dating back to July 2022 when they publicly grabbed lunch.

Interestingly, Shawn and Jocelyne’s hiking “date” came two days after Deuxmoi shared the anonymous tip that Shawn and Sabrina were dating. And Shawn and Sabrina’s low-key Los Angeles outing came six days after he was spotted with the 51-year-old chiropractor. So, what's the truth?

Shawn Mendes hasn’t publicly been in a relationship since his split with Camila Cabello.

In November 2021, Shawn and “Never Be the Same” singer Camila Cabello ended their relationship after three years of dating. On Instagram, the couple announced their breakup in a joint statement. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Shawn and Camila shared. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Since then, Shawn hasn’t admitted to being in a relationship, despite being seen with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda and Sabrina Carpenter on multiple occasions. But given his July 2022 Wonder world tour cancellation for mental health reasons, his decision to keep that part of his life private makes sense.