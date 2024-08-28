Home > Entertainment > Music What Is the Meaning Behind Sabrina Carpenter’s Song ‘Juno’? Sabrina Carpenter's song "Juno" shares the same name as the 2007 film about a pregnant teenager. By Sarah Kester Published Aug. 28 2024, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @sabrinacarpenter

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth album “Short n’ Sweet" has fans pouring over her lyrics for secret meanings. The 25-year-old’s summer hit “Please, Please, Please” was seemingly about her relationship with actor Barry Keoghan. Fans are also speculating that several tracks on the album are inspired by the singer’s past rumored fling with Shawn Mendes.

This brings us to “Juno,” a song that has the same name as the 2007 indie film about a pregnant teenager’s unplanned pregnancy. Is that a coincidence? Keep reading to find out what “Juno” means and whether it relates to the film. We’ll keep our explanation short n’ sweet.

What does Sabrina Carpenter's song “Juno” mean?

“Juno,” the 10th track on Sabrina’s new album, is about being so infatuated with someone that you want them to get you pregnant. She sings, "Don't have to tell your hot a-- a thing / Oh yeah, you just get it / Whole package, babe, I like the way you fit / God bless your dad's genetics, mm, uh."

Like many of the other sexually-charged songs, Sabrina was not shy with the sexual innuendos in the lyrics. “Wanna try out my fuzzy pink handcuffs?” she sings in the pre-chorus. “Oh, I hear you knockin', baby, come on up.”

The first mention of “Juno” appears in the chorus.

"If you love me right, then who knows? / I might let you make me Juno," she sings. Yes, Sabrina is referencing the 2007 movie Juno in the song. She confirmed this in a TikTok Q&A for Spotify. "That is the Juno I'm referring to," she said. "I'm not referring to Mount Juneau, because some people have asked me, I'm like, 'No, it's the pregnant one.'”

The Oscar-winning indie film starring Elliot Page and Michael Cera follows two teenagers dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. She goes deeper with the baby reference by singing about giving her lover two for the price of one: "One of me is cute, but two though?" She further states that she’s attracted to this person and wants to hook up with them and potentially become pregnant.

She sings: "Adore me, hold me, and explore me / Mark your territory / Tell me I'm the only, only, only, only one / Adore me, hold me, and explore me / I'm so f--kin' horny."

Who is the lover in Sabrina Carpenter’s song, “Juno”?

“Juno” is speculated to be about Sabrina’s rumored beau, Barry Keoghan. The pair have been linked for a while, but they made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 after-party. By August 2024, rumors were they had split up due to Barry’s alleged partying. But now the singer has left fans confused over their relationship status after she praised Barry in an interview with The Guardian.