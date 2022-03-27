Actor Barry Keoghan and Rumored Girlfriend Alyson Sandro Are Expecting Their First Child Together

On March 27, 2022, Barry posted a photo at a baby shower jumping for joy, with the caption, "I don’t know why others have there opinions. WE ARE HAPPY HERE." It sounds like despite his privacy about the nature of his and Alyson's relationship, there are a few voices of dissent.

Nevertheless, the pair look very happy and excited to be new parents! Aside from his Instagram story, there has been no other confirmation about the nature of Barry and Alyson's relationship. Congratulations to the happy couple!