Matt Reeves Did Not Disappoint With 'The Batman' Deleted Scene Featuring This Character

Although the scene is only five minutes, fans are already desperate for more. Many on Twitter have praised Barry's performance, calling him "scary" and "creepy" in a way that rivals the late Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime. Fans are also hoping that the positive response to the scene indicates the Joker will show up in the upcoming HBO Max show about Arkham Asylum or a future Batman film.

The Batman is now playing in theaters everywhere.