Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Have a Past Life Connection, According to an Astrologer (EXCLUSIVE)

When it comes to Hollywood "it" couples that fans want to know anything and everything about, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are at the top of the list — and they haven't even directly confirmed that they're dating.

While the actors have been linked to one another since early 2021, Zoë and Channing have kept the public guessing about their potential romance since they left the Met Gala together in September of 2021.