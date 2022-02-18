Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Have a Past Life Connection, According to an Astrologer (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Feb. 18 2022, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
When it comes to Hollywood "it" couples that fans want to know anything and everything about, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are at the top of the list — and they haven't even directly confirmed that they're dating.
While the actors have been linked to one another since early 2021, Zoë and Channing have kept the public guessing about their potential romance since they left the Met Gala together in September of 2021.
The stars have both previously been married to figures in the public eye, which could explain why they've been more private about their relationship. Though Zoë and Channing haven't shared much on their social media accounts or in the press about their presumed romance, they've dropped enough hints that can paint a picture about the timeline of their relationship.
Astrologer Lisa Stardust, who is behind The Astrology Deck and Saturn Return Survival Guide, also discussed their connection and their Zodiac compatibility in an exclusive chat with Distractify.
Sources have shared that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are dating — details on their relationship timeline.
Before the multi-hyphenates were linked to one another, they were each involved in other high-profile marriages. Channing and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, were Hollywood couple goals for more than a decade. The two met on the set of the 2006 film Step Up and wed in 2009.
About five years after they welcomed daughter Everly together, Jenna and Channing separated in 2018. Their divorce was finalized the following year, and Channing subsequently dated singer Jessie J. Jenna has since gotten engaged to Steve Kazee, and the two have a son together.
Zoë has also been married; she swapped vows with actor Karl Glusman in France in 2019. She filed for divorce shortly before Christmas Day in 2020.
After Zoë's separation was confirmed, the celebrity offspring was soon linked to the Magic Mike star. In January of 2021, less than two weeks after Zoë filed for divorce, E! News exclusively shot down the relationship rumors.
By June of that year, Deadline confirmed that Zoë would be making her directorial debut with the thriller Pussy Island, which Channing would star in. The Big Little Lies actress finalized her own split in August of 2021, which was the same month that the two were first publicly spotted together while out and about in New York City.
"There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe. They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars," an inside source shared with E! News in the summer of 2021. "Their relationship has grown into more."
The famous duo made headlines once again when they were seen leaving the Met Gala together in September of 2021. Though Channing and Zoë made separate appearances on the red carpet, their connection couldn't be denied once photographers captured their joint exit (and Channing was seen holding Zoë's purse).
While the two have yet to explicitly confirm that they are dating, they have continued to appear out in public together, and they've been gushing about one another in interviews for their upcoming film together.
Is the romance between these two highly in-demand talents actually written in the stars?
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Zodiac compatibility hints at a strong emotional connection.
With a birth date of April 26, 1980 and a birth location of Cullman, Ala. Channing is a Taurus with a Virgo Moon. Zoë, on the other hand, was born in Venice, Calif. on Dec. 1, 1988, so she is a Sagittarius (with a Virgo Moon, as well).
According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, Tauruses tend to crave stability and they can be more "rigid" when in relationships, while Sagittariuses are often more free-spirited, and they're less inclined to want to settle down unless it "feels right."
Though there is a "push and pull" between their Sun signs, she noted that Channing and Zoë's Virgo Moon connection ties them together emotionally.
"They both have Virgo moons, which means that they do have the same emotional reactions to matters. They tend to be very heavy, very cerebral, and very analytical about their emotions," Lisa shared. "That makes it really easy for them to talk to each other."
"His Jupiter is on her Moon, which means that they do kind of have this natural camaraderie in the sense that they're always going to have things to talk about, and they'll always be wanting to connect," she said. "The Moon conjunct in Jupiter means that there is a strong emotional relationship between them, and that they want to build a home together."
"This is definitely a past life connection," Lisa added, because his Moon is on her South node. The Zodiac expert noted that they have a Jupiter square, which indicates that having one together is a "big key" in their relationship.
Will these two be in it for the long haul, or will their romance fizzle like so many other Hollywood unions? Only time will tell.