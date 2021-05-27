"Me and Sex Are Friends," Says 'Magic Mike' Star Channing Tatum

Channing's sexual orientation has attracted a great deal of attention over the years. According to a website named Cyberwarzone.com , it even became the subject of a hoax, with a fake news website informing unsuspecting readers that Channing came out as gay. It appears that Channing didn't comment on the developments.

The 21 Jump Street actor is renowned for his candid approach, having shared intimate details about his sex life in an interview with Cosmopolitan, among others.

"Me and sex are friends," Channing gave the low-down. "It's not a means. It's something that enriches your life. It's one of the clearest ways that we communicate, it boils things down to a very primal level."