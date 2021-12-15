Is Channing Tatum Connected to the 'Finding Magic Mike' Docuseries?By Chrissy Bobic
Dec. 15 2021, Published 12:49 p.m. ET
What would the Magic Mike movies be without Channing Tatum? He might not have gotten famous during his time as a real life male stripper, but he remains synonymous with the franchise. This is especially true as HBO Max debuts the docuseries Finding Magic Mike. But is Channing Tatum part of Finding Magic Mike?
The series follows Magic Mike star Adam Rodriguez, who plays Tito in the films, as he leads a group of men on their quest to win a spot with the live Magic Mike show. The winner also gets a monetary prize and the chance to work on their self-esteem while learning from those attached to the movies. Does that include Channing Tatum?
'Finding Magic Mike' is a reality show inspired by the movie.
As the title suggests, Finding Magic Mike is about a search for the next big star in real life. The movies are about a fictional storyline involving men who want to better themselves by becoming part of the Magic Mike community. In the docuseries, 10 real men, who were encouraged to apply to be on the show if they had no experience whatsoever, are on a similar search.
They all want their chance to win the $100,000 prize in the end, but the docuseries is also about helping these men embrace who they are. By the end of the season, one will be named "the real Magic Mike."
It's inspired by the movie franchise as well as the real life male revue that puts on shows in Las Vegas and tours the world as Magic Mike Live.
Is Channing Tatum in 'Finding Magic Mike'?
Although Channing Tatum is a producer on Finding Magic Mike, it doesn't look like he's actually in it. Fellow Magic Mike star Adam Rodriguez is the host. He's in charge of inspiring the competitors to keep going and give it their all.
While this may disappoint some, those who are fans of the movies know that he's not a bad consolation prize to having Channing in the Finding Magic Mike docuseries.
Channing Tatum is part of the third 'Magic Mike' movie.
Just in case you need some good news to help pick you back up after learning about Channing's absence from the docuseries, you can chill. He's going to return in Magic Mike's Last Dance.
There's no set release date for the third installment in the film franchise, but Channing expressed his excitement in a press release in November 2021.
"There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max," he said, in reference to the two directors from the movies and the franchise's writer. "The stripperverse will never be the same."
In the same press release, Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich said he was "thrilled" to "bring back Magic Mike's wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance, and humor."
And some of that will be in the docuseries too. Just not Channing himself.
