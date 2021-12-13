'A Christmas Proposal' Star Adam Rodgriuez Is a Married Man — Who Is His Wife?By Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 13 2021, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Adam Rodriguez has had quite a career in the entertainment industry; he's best known for his roles as CSI Detective Eric Delko on CSI: Miami and FBI Special Agent Luke Alvez on Criminal Minds.
The 46-year-old actor is also known for his supporting role in the 2014 rom-com About Last Night and for portraying Tito in the feature films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL.
As of late, he's landed a few recurring roles on the small screen, but his most recent role as Julian in the CBS original movie A Christmas Proposal has brought him back to the spotlight.
His fame is skyrocketing — so much so that many viewers are interested to know about the star's love life. Is he married? If so, who is his partner? Keep reading to find out!
Who is Adam Rodriguez's wife?
If you were banking on Adam being single, sorry — he's taken! In May 2016, Adam Rodriguez married model Grace Gail. Per People, the couple wed at the Borgo Pignano estate in Tuscany, Italy, with their closest family and friends in attendance.
Guests of the ceremony spoke with People and said it was beautiful and full of love. Also, the Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL writer Reid Carolin officiated the ceremony. How cool is that?
It appears Grace prefers a private lifestyle, as her Instagram account is secluded from the public eye. She only has 570 followers, which we suspect are her relatives, close friends, and modeling affiliates.
However, Adam doesn't shy away from sharing his marriage with his fans. His Instagram account includes plenty of photos of the pair, many of which show Adam expressing his gratitude for his wife. How freakin' sweet, ugh! Even better, Adam offers the public a look into his life as a father.
Adam and Grace have three children together.
Adam and Grace are the parents of three precious children — Frankie Elle (7), Georgie Daye (4), and Bridgemont Bernard (~20 months). The actor announced the arrival of both his daughters on social media, starting with Frankie in 2014.
"I'm feeling so blessed today. [I'm] so happy with life and all of the beauty and love I am surrounded with that I wanted to introduce all of you that show me love and support, to the biggest, greatest, most fulfilling blessing I have ever received. My daughter ... Frankie Elle Rodriguez," he wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo with a newborn Frankie at the time.
In Feb. 2017, Adam posted his first photo of Georgie, with the then-infant laying in his arms as he looked down at her: "I wondered 'How,' and you showed me," he said. "Thank you, my Georgie Daye."
In March 2020, a rep for Adam informed People that their third child and first son, Bridgemont, arrived in the world on March 16, 2020. Adam also personally spoke with the outlet and said, "Bridge and Grace are feeling great, and his big sisters are in love — and so am I, of course!”