Khandi Alexander Left 'CSI: Miami' and Took a Job Acting in HBO's 'Treme'

Khandi played LaDonna Baptiste-Williams, owner of Gigi’s bar, and although the show only lasted for a few seasons, it was acclaimed, as was Khandi's performance in it. In explaining her excitement over joining the new series at the time, Khandi said that she did look back fondly on years with CSI.

“I got a lot of cash and lot of new fans,” she told The New York Post, adding that she did miss one thing in particular: "The wigs. You can leave, but you can’t take the hair.”