How Is 'CSI: Vegas' Related to 'CSI'?

Viewers who love when procedural dramas can deliver healthy doses of nostalgia may be tuning in when CSI: Vegas premieres on CBS on Oct. 6. The series follows a team of investigators who work a Las Vegas crime lab as they try to solve cases with forensic evidence.

CSI: Vegas is the fifth show in the CSI franchise, but it's more closely related to the original series than the others before it. Is CSI: Vegas a spin-off? Keep reading to find out more about how the new show fits in with the CSI universe.