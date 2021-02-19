Glen Carter's Time on 'The Blacklist' Will End Due to Clark Middleton's Death

Glen Carter's Time on 'The Blacklist' Will End Due to Clark Middleton's DeathBy Kori Williams
Feb. 19 2021, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
The NBC show The Blacklist is honoring a star of their show. He only appeared in a handful of episodes but made a huge impact on the show and its crew. Glen Carter has seen his last days on the show since the actor who portrayed him passed away in 2020.
In early October 2020, Clark Middleton, the actor who played our favorite DMV worker Glen Carter passed away. At 63 years old, the actor lost his fight with the West Nile Virus and it was his wife who confirmed the news.
"With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 – beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend," Elissa Middleton said in a statement.
Did Glen on 'The Blacklist' really die?
Unfortunately, Glen has died by default because of Clark's death. On The Blacklist, Glen will have his storyline concluded in a February 2021 episode. According to Entertainment Weekly, the tribute episode of the show will have Raymond find out Glen has died and then be "given a seemingly impossible task" before he attends any kind of funeral or end-of-life celebration.
The EW article goes on to say that before Clark's death, The Blacklist executive producers had other plans for Glen's character although it doesn't go into detail about what those plans were. Instead, it was decided that Glen would pass away to acknowledge Clark's passing.
"[They didn't] want to pretend that [Glen's] off on a case somewhere or that he fell out with Red," says one of the show's executive producers Jon Bokenkamp. "We came up with the idea of acknowledging his death."
This is especially important considering that the Glen role was made for Clark. Jon also explains that Clark initially got involved with The Blacklist when he auditioned for a one-off role on the show. But he made an impression on the casting crew and Glen's role was made for him. That is the only time in The Blacklist's history.
"We really miss the guy," Jon told Entertainment Weekly. "It's sad and hopefully a great send-off for a really beloved character."
Clark Middleton had some other iconic roles.
Clark and Glen may have literally been made for each other, but Clark's acting career has some serious history behind it. He's worked on some well-known films. And his portfolio is pretty extensive. It includes movies like Kill Bill: Volume 2, Serendipity, and Hide Your Smiling Faces.
For his TV work, he has had some recurring roles on shows like Law and Order, and in CSI: Las Vegas. Plus, he made a brief appearance in the Marvel show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Even still, this definitely makes him a part of the Marvel Universe.
Clark also directed some of his own projects for both the screen and stage according to his IMDb. This includes Miracle Mile, the critically acclaimed play he wrote, starred in, and performed across the U.S.