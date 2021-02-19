Glen Carter's Time on 'The Blacklist' Will End Due to Clark Middleton's Death

The NBC show The Blacklist is honoring a star of their show. He only appeared in a handful of episodes but made a huge impact on the show and its crew. Glen Carter has seen his last days on the show since the actor who portrayed him passed away in 2020.

In early October 2020, Clark Middleton, the actor who played our favorite DMV worker Glen Carter passed away. At 63 years old, the actor lost his fight with the West Nile Virus and it was his wife who confirmed the news.

Did Glen on 'The Blacklist' really die?

Unfortunately, Glen has died by default because of Clark's death. On The Blacklist, Glen will have his storyline concluded in a February 2021 episode. According to Entertainment Weekly, the tribute episode of the show will have Raymond find out Glen has died and then be "given a seemingly impossible task" before he attends any kind of funeral or end-of-life celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

The EW article goes on to say that before Clark's death, The Blacklist executive producers had other plans for Glen's character although it doesn't go into detail about what those plans were. Instead, it was decided that Glen would pass away to acknowledge Clark's passing. "[They didn't] want to pretend that [Glen's] off on a case somewhere or that he fell out with Red," says one of the show's executive producers Jon Bokenkamp. "We came up with the idea of acknowledging his death."

Article continues below advertisement

This is especially important considering that the Glen role was made for Clark. Jon also explains that Clark initially got involved with The Blacklist when he auditioned for a one-off role on the show. But he made an impression on the casting crew and Glen's role was made for him. That is the only time in The Blacklist's history. "We really miss the guy," Jon told Entertainment Weekly. "It's sad and hopefully a great send-off for a really beloved character."