From Disney Stardom to Space Startups: Where Is Bridgit Mendler Now? From Disney star to the literal stars in the sky — Bridgit Mendler leaves behind the mouse to pursue her family and dream career. By Alizabeth Swain Feb. 22 2024, Updated 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Once a familiar face on the Disney Channel, Bridgit Mendler has taken an exciting leap into a completely different realm. After leaving behind the bright lights of Hollywood, Bridgit now embraces the challenges and opportunities that come with leading a startup in the tech industry.

She's not just any former child star; she's a woman of many talents who has successfully reinvented her career. But, where is Bridgit Mendler now, and what exciting things has she accomplished with her life since she last filmed?

Where is Bridgit Mendler now?

Known for her roles in popular shows like Good Luck Charlie, Bridgit's journey from acting to entrepreneurship was not a planned one. According to CNBC, it began more than a decade ago when she accidentally marked a box on her University of Southern California college application, which led to her studying anthropology. This unexpected turn of events resonated with her, and she went on to earn a master's degree in humanity and technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018.

In 2017, she earned a prestigious position as one of the MIT Media Lab's Director's Fellows, an achievement that speaks volumes about her academic dedication. According to her LinkedIn profile, Bridgit graduated Harvard Law School with a Juris Doctor degree.

The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is



that’s my news for now folks 💛 pic.twitter.com/o8gU4gtHso — Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) February 20, 2024 Source: Twitter

Bridgit shared heartwarming details about expanding her family through adoption.

An impressive education isn't the only thing Bridgit is interested in pursuing, either. On Feb. 19th, 2024, Bridgit took to Twitter to share the news of becoming a parent. She shared she began fostering a "sweet 4-year-old boy" back in 2021 and moved forward with adoption in December of 2022. "Being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is," she said.

Bridgit's announcement was received with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike. She hasn't disclosed more details about her son or her experiences with fostering and adoption. However, based on her announcement, it's clear that becoming a mother has been a transformative and rewarding experience for her.

Bridgit Mendler and her husband Griffin started a business together.

Bridgit Mendler married Griffin Cleverly back in 2019, after two years of dating. The couple got engaged in April 2019 and officially tied the knot in October 2019.

Griffin is a prominent engineer, having graduated from the University of California in 2014 mechanical engineering degree paired with a master's degree in computer engineering from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.