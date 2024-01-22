Home > Entertainment > Disney The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Cast Has Aged So Gracefully, They Really Might Be Magical ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ was a Disney Channel game changer for millennials. Now that a reboot is in the works, where is the cast? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 22 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In an era where reboots aren't only common but expected, we’re still excited to see that Wizards of Waverly Place is returning. Deadline announced on Jan. 18, 2024, that a Disney Channel sequel will be co-produced by original stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie with David starring and Selena guest-starring.

Selena’s still a major star, but many of her original cast members have flown under the radar since. But between the Wizards of Waverly podcast, part of Christy Carlson Romano's nostalgia podcast network, PodCo, and the new reboot, we need to know where all the original cast members are now.

Source: Getty Images

Selena Gomez (Alex Russo)

Selena is still very much an A-lister. She built up her career as a pop star and actor after her time on Wizards through 17 Top 40 U.S. hits, two Grammy nominations, film roles in Spring Breakers, and more. Recently, she starred in Only Murders in the Building, for which she has been nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy for producing the series.

Source: Getty Images

Selena has produced several other projects —13 Reasons Why and Selena + Chef, for example. And she advocates for mental health support since sharing her bipolar diagnosis and struggles with Lyme disease. She also spends time with besties like Taylor Swift and Karol G, so she’s crushing it.

David Henrie (Justin Russo)

Source: Getty Images

For those who didn’t watch Wizards of Waverly Place, we might also remember David Henrie from starring as Ted’s son in the future of How I Met Your Mother. But since then, he has kept a low profile in indie films such as Walt Before Mickey and Little Boy. In 2023, he played Ted in Tubi’s Underdeveloped, marching back into the limelight in addition to directing. He and his longtime girlfriend, Maria Cahill, got married in 2017 and now have three children together.

Jake T. Austin (Max Russo)

The youngest of the Russo siblings, Jake T. Austin has certainly had a glow-up. He starred in The Fosters until 2015, after which he voiced roles such as the Blue Beetle in the Teen Titans films and Alex in The Emoji Movie. His most recent role in 2020 was in Adverse, but he has continued to model and split his time between New York and Los Angeles with his two dogs, Bogey and Beju. Jake works with various charitable causes such as Make-A-Wish and Boys & Girls Club of America.

Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle)

The Russos’ bestie, played by Jennifer Stone, was an unforgettable part of Wizards of Waverly Place. Now, Jennifer has been reliving the glory days while co-hosting the Wizards of Waverly Pod. After Wizards, Jennifer took on roles in Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars, Mean Girls 2, and most recently, The In-Between, which she also wrote.

Source: Getty Images

But in 2013, Jennifer took a break from acting to study nursing and worked as an RN during the COVID-19 pandemic. She now advocates for people with diabetes after her Type 1.5 diabetes diagnosis.

Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo)

Source: Getty Images

She may have played a mom in Wizards, but Maria Canals-Barrera hasn’t aged a day. Since her time on the Disney Channel, Maria has had guest roles on shows like The Big Bang Theory, Fuller House, and Last Man Standing. She starred in Cristela and currently voices Sunset Boulevardez in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. She shares two daughters with actor David Barrera, whom she married in 1999.

David DeLuise (Jerry Russo)