Selena Gomez's Parents "Immersed" Her in Music Growing Up

Though Selena Gomez first came on the scene as a child actress and later as a Disney darling, she's since solidified her place in the music world. With hits like "Lose You to Love Me," "It Ain't Me," and "Same Old Love," she's often topping the charts and experimenting with her sound.

In a move that surprised some fans, the singer released a Spanish single, "De Una Vez" in January 2021. In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the Texas native revealed that she wanted to do a song in Spanish to honor her heritage.

While Selena's often had to be an open book with a life in the public eye, her parents have been able to stay somewhat under-the-radar.

Keep reading to find out more about Selena's parents, Mandy Teefey and Ricardo Joel Gomez.