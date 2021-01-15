It Looks Like Selena Gomez Is Probably Blessing Us With a Full-Length Album in Spanish Soon

Selena Gomez dropped a new single tonight titled "De Una Vez," a song sung entirely in Spanish (it translates to "At Once" in English). Fans are obsessed, and are hoping this means the singer will be dropping a full-length album in Spanish. Selena Gomez has hinted herself that this is likely to happen. "I think it will be worth the wait," she tweeted in response to her own tweet from 2011 which said, "Can't wait for y'all to hear the Spanish record ;) it's sounding so cool."

"De Una Vez" is a song about healing after a loss, and learning that you're stronger than you once believed. "This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do," Selena tweeted.

And as for her full-length Spanish album? According to Selena, it'll be worth the wait.

I think it will be worth the wait. 😜 https://t.co/IRaQ69MrpA — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 14, 2021

Selena talked to Apple Music about why she released another song in Spanish, saying, "This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen. And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

“There’s something about Latin music that, globally, just makes people feel things.”@selenagomez talks #DeUnaVez and connecting to her heritage through music with @zanelowe.



Hear the #NewMusicDaily interview Friday at 9AM PT on Apple Music 1: https://t.co/kNSzlQHhB9 pic.twitter.com/snn5rmySfa — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) January 15, 2021

This is Selena's second Spanish song. Her first was "Un Año Sin Lluvia" (meaning "A Year Without Rain" in English) which came out in 2010.

Selena also told Apple Music that she feels like she actually sounds better when she sings in Spanish, saying, "You know what's funny, is I actually think I sing better in Spanish. That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for. Of course I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I'm targeting my heritage, and I couldn't be more excited."

Can Selena speak fluently, though? We looked into it.

