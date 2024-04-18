Distractify
Charli XCX's Dating History: From Her Longtime Boyfriend to Her New Fiancé

"Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician, he’s influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work."

Charli XCX in black holding up award
Source: Getty Images

While singer-songwriter Charli XCX's musical prowess is unquestionable — she's been releasing hits since breaking out with 2013's "I Love It" — fans are equally fascinated by the glimpses into her personal life.

This, of course, includes her romantic entanglements. Below, we take a look at the Grammy nominee's dating history, including her current engagement to a fellow musician.

Charli XCX performs in white dress against purple background at Billboard Women in Music: Charli XCX at Billboard Women In Music 2024 held at YouTube Theater on March 6, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

Charli XCX performing in 2024

Here's what we know about Charli XCX's dating history.

According to Life and Style, Charli began dating video game developer Huck Kwong in 2014, but they were on and off until Charli got together with her future fiancé (more on him in a bit!).

Charli and Huck almost broke up before the COVID-19 lockdown, because they didn't see each other often. She said on Zane Lowe's podcast in May 2020 (per the Daily Mail), "We were living on separate sides of the country; even though we were physically far apart, we were emotionally quite distant as well."

But, Charli swore the COVID-19 lockdown saved their relationship. In her Zane Lowe podcast interview, she said her song "I Finally Understand" was inspired by her life while she was in lockdown with Huck.

"You know, I'm writing about what I know and we're quarantine together and our relationship wasn't in a brilliant place prior to quarantine," Charli shared.

However, their romance didn't last after the lockdown lifted, as she started dating someone new around 2021 or 2022.

George Daniel and Charli XCX attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Source: Getty Images

George Daniel and Charli XCX in 2023

Charli is engaged to George Daniel.

Charli started dating George Daniel, the drummer of the band The 1975, at some point in either 2021 or 2022. (They went Instagram-official in May 2022.)

In addition to his role as a talented drummer, George is a proficient producer who has collaborated on numerous tracks with Charli XCX. Their musical partnership began with the track "Spinning" in 2021, according to Yahoo!

George's production skills shone on several songs from Charli's 2022 album Crash, earning him credits as both a producer and songwriter. Notably, he lent his talents to Charli's collaborative effort with Sam Smith on the 2023 hit "In the City." The dynamic duo further showcased their synergy by remixing Caroline Polachek's "Welcome to My Island" early in 2023.

Charli told The Sun in May 2023, "Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician, he’s influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work. It’s really different to how I work and that has definitely influenced me and my process. I used to be very, 'Quick, quick, quick, album a month, let’s go.' Now I’m like, 'Oh, maybe it’s cool to take some time and live in the music that you create.' My process is definitely evolving."

The two got engaged in November 2023, with Charli sharing the happy news on Instagram: "charli xcx and george daniel f---ing for life!!!"

