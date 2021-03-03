The Riot Grrrl Music Genre Is Key to the Plot of Netflix's 'Moxie'

Those who are fans of anything and everything that Amy Poehler does, or who love to see feminism portrayed on screen will be tuning in to Netflix's newest buzzworthy teen drama film: Moxie.

The movie centers around Vivian (Hadley Robinson), who starts a zine in her Oregon high school after she realizes how much misogyny there still is among her classmates.

She draws inspiration from both her classmates and her mom, Lisa (Amy Poehler), who was a riot grrrl back in the '90s.