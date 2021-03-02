Josephine Langford Says She Doesn't Want a Relationship Like Tessa and Hardin's in 'After'

If you loved seeing actress Josephine Langford in the After film series, then you're definitely going to be obsessed with her Netflix movie that she's starring in called Moxie — which is based on a book by Jennifer Mathieu. It's about a teenager named Emma who is sick and tired of the sexist behavior going on at her high school and is inspired by the rebellious past of her mother to start her own magazine, which in turn ends up fueling a progressive revolution on campus. How great does this story sound?

Josephine has already been in the spotlight for a while after the praise After got. But her star has continued to rise, especially with the debut of this Netflix film. What else is there to Josephine other than the fact that she's a super successful movie star? Where is she from? Who is she dating ? Totally valid questions! These are important things we want to know! Luckily, we've got some answers for you right below.

Who is Josephine Langford dating?

The 23-year-old Australian celebrity looks to be single at the moment, based on her Instagram account. We should also note that she isn't very active on the social media app — the last time she posted a photo on her grid was in April 2019 — but that doesn't necessarily mean her love life is nonexistent! People had thought she and her After co-star Hero Fiennes Tiffen had something going on between them considering how precious their characters' relationship was in the movie.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, though, their fictional love never became a reality. It's heartbreaking. The chemistry was just so perfect! Even though they may have looked romantically linked off-camera — they walked red carpets together and looked so cute doing interviews next to each other! — Hero set the record straight and told Entertainment Tonight that they were not an item. "We're good friends. We get along," he said, commenting on what filming the intimate scenes with Josephine was like.

In an interview with Hollywire, he said that he "understood to an extent" why fans are constantly shipping him and Josephine all the time, but both have them have made it clear to the public that their romance is strictly just for work. "We have a great professional relationship and that's all it is," he told the news outlet. And this is the time where we all let out a collective sigh. Sad!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Josephine has also spoken out about her views on relationships and love. When asked by Stylecaster if she wanted a relationship like the one Tessa and Hardin had in After she said: "They have a very difficult relationship and a very challenging relationship. It’s not the ideal relationship." She added: "That’s actually what the whole story is about. For me, personally, I think it should be easy. It should be simple."