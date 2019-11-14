'Nasty Cherry' Sees Charli XCX Offer Guidance for Four "Up-and-Coping" Musicians

Have you ever heard of Debbie Knox-Hewson, Georgia May Sommary, Gabriette Bechtel, or Chloe Chaidez? If not, this is about to change. The four musicians — some professional, some amateur — were chosen by Charli XCX to partake in Netflix's first-ever music mockumentary series, I'm With The Band: Nasty Cherry. The series chronicles their foray into the industry, offering a rare glimpse into the less glamorous side of stardom. Want to find out more about the Nasty Cherry band? You know you do.

Charli XCX is to Nasty Cherry what Tim Gunn used to be for budding fashion designers. "I picked four incredible women to launch a band in an era of the music industry when there's no road map to success," says Charli in the trailer of the cutting-edge show. Under her guidance, the quartet has to learn to cope with various challenges, from maintaining a public profile to building a unique personal brand and to developing unique material in the face of increasing public pressure.

Source: Instagram

Meet Debbie, Georgia, Gabriette, and Chloe, the members of Nasty Cherry band. Debbie, the pink-haired drummer has been living and breathing music for the better half of the past decade. As Charli's own, resident drummer since the early 2010s, Debbie managed to gain extensive experience with touring, writing new songs, and recording albums. A tenured professional, she is the one to act as the voice of reason for the rest of the gang.

Chloe has a wealth of experience to boast as well. As the singer-songwriter of the synth-pop band, Kitten, she had the chance to amass a solid track record with performing live shows, developing new material, and collaborating with Gwen Stefani, Hayley Williams, Shirley Manson and the like.

Chloe made great strides, which has to do with her unparalleled talent and her unique personality alike. The self-proclaimed "Snooki of indie rock," Chloe can pull dance moves that would make the most bad-ass Italo disco fan jealous with envy.

Source: Instagram

Unlike Chloe and Debbie, Gabriette earned renown as a model before taking up an active interest in the world of music. As to her trademark pose? A part-bizarre, part-genius half-eye blink at the camera, a gesture best described as the sexed-up version of a sleepy face.

Georgia worked as a set decorator on blockbusters like Star Wars, Avengers and Transformers, before picking up the bass guitar. As the most sober and rational of the four, she has been busy keeping together the band and preventing conflicts from escalating.

Source: Instagram

"Nasty Cherry is the best band of 2019," proclaimed the band as early as Jan. 1, 2019. The provocative caption was written under the band's first-ever Instagram video, a few-seconds-long flick shot in a hot tub in their garden.

The video sees Gabriette try to balance two champagne flutes with varying degrees of success on her bare bottom – which Debbie is doing her best to capture the glorious sight and pour champagne at the same time. "I can't breathe," cries out Gabriette before the glasses are tipped over and the champagne is lost to the water.