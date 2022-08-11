Ashanti and Nelly Dated for a Decade, and Fans Believe They've Reunited

“I think you really have to be friends first. It’s not about how long it takes,” Nelly told the outlet.“I’m not a person that wants to get married more than once. If I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it. You’re dying if you leave me.”

Interestingly, Ashanti and Nelly's relationship ended in April 2014, after 11 years of being on-again-off-again.