What Is Ashanti's Net Worth? Here's the Full Scoop

Ashanti went on to explain that she has set her sights on possibly re-releasing the album in April 2022 to coincide with her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. And Angie put it all into perspective for listeners.

“Let me break this down for layman’s terms, she’s going to have a star on the Walk of Fame,” Angie says. “So what happens is when all the press and everybody goes to play 'Baby' by Ashanti, guess what’s going to come up? The new Ashanti. And guess who gets all the money from that?”

“The new Ashanti,” the singer says.