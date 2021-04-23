Fans Believe That Ashanti Is Showing off Her New Beau in Instagram Photo

Singer and songwriter Ashanti has made it clear that she's self-sufficient. Take one look at her Instagram page and there's barely a man in sight — because she knows she doesn't need one.

That being said, the 40-year-old artist has had a few boyfriends since her initial claim to fame, and while she's usually very quiet about her love life, fans have gotten small glimpses here and there.

But that hasn't stopped fans from wondering who Ashanti is dating now.