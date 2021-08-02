Entrepreneur Shantel Jackson Reveals That She and Nelly Have Ended Their Relationship

Thanks to the power of social media, fans have more access to the lives of their favorite celebrities. Some celebs make it a point to share every aspect of their lives with fans — from romantic relationships to family matters — which helps eliminate the guessing game. And now, entrepreneur Shantel Jackson has officially set the record straight with her supporters about her relationship status.

So, who is Shantel dating? Read on as we give you the 4-1-1.

In case you didn't know, Shantel and rapper Nelly (Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) have been coupled up for quite some time. After talks on social media suggested that the pair may be going through some issues, rumors started circulating about the status of Shantel and Nelly’s relationship.

Shantel Jackson has announced that she and Nelly have called their relationship quits.

On July 31, 2021, Shantel confirmed many of her fans' beliefs that something was up with her relationship with Nelly. In the comment section of one of Shantel’s recent Instagram posts, the 37-year-old revealed that she and Nelly are no longer an item.

“Are you and Nelly still together? I love seeing you guys together,” a fan asked the entrepreneur. “No, we’re not. We’re just friends,” Shantel responded.

The news came as a shock since the pair have been coupled up since 2014. While they haven’t had any public issues, Shantel has supported Nelly through the ups and downs he’s experienced. Case in point: Nelly’s arrest on suspicion of second-degree rape in 2017.

Amid the allegations, Shantel promoted her new reality show The Platinum Life with a post that showed clips of the couple together. (It has since been deleted.) She also made a statement about the rape allegations, claiming that they are "false claims" and that she was "at those venues, in the dressing rooms, and on that tour bus," per TMZ.

Shantel was also supportive during Nelly’s run on Dancing With the Stars. So, when the “Ride Wit Me” MC spoke about Shantel being "the one" on the show and in interviews, fans were convinced that the two would eventually jump the broom.

And now that Shantel and Nelly have officially ended their relationship, fans are convinced that Nelly may have some commitment issues or that there were other problems between the couple.

