Floyd Mayweather Had the Best Response to Rumors That He Can't Read or Write

Being in the limelight means that everyone and their mother has an opinion of pretty much everything that you do. Upload a photo of a Tex Mex meal that you're enjoying? You'll have people angry you aren't taking your diet more "seriously" as an athlete, or maybe someone is incensed you aren't eating "real" tacos.

And heaven forbid if you make a mistake at all while reading off a teleprompter. That's what Floyd Mayweather did and ever since, people have wondered if he can actually read and write.