Has Floyd Mayweather Ever Lost a Fight? This Champion Is a Tough Act to Beat

Professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s reputation precedes him. After boxing between 1996-2015, he made a one-fight comeback in 2017 and has a string of world titles, championships, and trophies to his name.

It's no doubt that this boxing star is one of the greats, but now that he's agreed to come out of retirement to fight Logan Paul, people who aren't familiar with his record are wondering: has Floyd Mayweather ever lost a fight?