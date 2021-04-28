Has Floyd Mayweather Ever Lost a Fight? This Champion Is a Tough Act to Beat

Has Floyd Mayweather Ever Lost a Fight? This Champion Is a Tough Act to BeatBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 28 2021, Published 3:11 p.m. ET
Professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s reputation precedes him. After boxing between 1996-2015, he made a one-fight comeback in 2017 and has a string of world titles, championships, and trophies to his name.
It's no doubt that this boxing star is one of the greats, but now that he's agreed to come out of retirement to fight Logan Paul, people who aren't familiar with his record are wondering: has Floyd Mayweather ever lost a fight?
Floyd Mayweather's fight record indicates Logan Paul won't have an easy victory.
As of 2020, Floyd's record is a perfect streak of 50 wins, no losses. The boxer even participated in the 1996 Olympics and won a bronze medal for the featherweight division. His most recent return from retirement was a 2017 fight with Conor McGregor, with whom Logan's brother Jake Paul is desperately attempting to get in the ring. The reason behind Floyd's return from retirement was to secure his 50th win, a goal he successfully accomplished.
When his fight against Conor had concluded, Floyd closed the match with a speech about how it would be his last fight. That said, Floyd did agree to a 2018 exposition bought against Tension Nasukawa, a Japanese kickboxer and martial artist who was also undefeated at the time. The match was three rounds and ended with Floyd victorious once more.
As many boxing fans know, in December 2020, it was announced that Floyd would face off against infamous YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition bout. The fight was supposed to take place in February 2021 but was postponed. Now, reports from The Athletic claim that as of April 22, 2021, the match is back on and set for June 6, 2021. The match will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., and fans can watch via Showtime pay-per-view.
Will Floyd retire from boxing again following this exhibition match?
As many boxing fans and sports enthusiasts have pointed out, boxing has become one of the most lucrative sports for athletes. After all, "Money" is one of Floyd Mayweather's many monikers, and the Paul brothers have pursued the sport because they knew they could make a killing. The publicity around the event is also expected to skyrocket all parties involved into the social strata, so there's a good likelihood we'll see him again.
Logan Paul and Floyd mayweather leaving the fight after making 50+ million 💰 pic.twitter.com/1Kw1XLVjej— neeko (@NdlShush) April 28, 2021
Fans on Twitter have a lot to say about the matter and have been waiting in eager anticipation of the Floyd vs. Logan match. After Jake Paul exceeded expectations for a win against Ben Askren, boxing fans and anti-Paul viewers are looking forward to a better fight, potentially with one where Logan gets knocked out in full. Logan himself even tweeted about the event, saying, "Full transparency my mom is terrified."
full transparency my mom is terrified https://t.co/ixN93qIdTH— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 28, 2021
Hopefully this latest exhibition match won't tarnish Floyd Mayweather's perfect win streak, but until then, we'll have to keep our fingers crossed and enjoy the memes.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul is set to take place June 6, 2021, at at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.