Logan Paul Is Moving to Puerto Rico — and Not Everyone Is Thrilled

There have been a wave of influencers leaving California recently, spreading out across the U.S. in favor of new creative hubs to make content from. Jake Paul recently sold the Team 10 house to move to Miami, and it looks like his older brother is following in his steps.

During a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul revealed that he was finally leaving California and will be soon settling down in Puerto Rico.

The announcement came as a shock to many. Why is Logan moving?