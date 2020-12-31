Jake Paul Is Moving out of California, and He's Selling the Team 10 House

Where is Jake Paul moving? Keep reading to find out what he shared in his "Goodbye California. A New Chapter" video.

The controversial YouTube personality and Team 10 founder is no stranger to shocking his fans with clickbait titles, but his newest announcement may be his craziest one yet. After dealing with an arrest and an FBI raid in 2020, Jake revealed that he is planning on selling his Calabasas mansion (aka the Team 10 house) for greener pastures.

Why is Jake Paul moving?

The 23-year-old influencer and amateur fighter announced his intention to begin a new chapter in a video he posted to his channel on Dec. 30. While "Goodbye California. A New Chapter" easily could have been a title to draw viewers in (after all, the video did hit No. 1 on YouTube's trending list), Logan Paul's younger brother really is moving on to another state. "This is probably one of the hardest decisions that I've ever had to make in my life," Jake began in the video.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

"It's the end of an era, the start of a new one," Jake said, before adding that selling his house was a "tough decision" that he thought long and hard about. As for what the "new era" is for the internet star, he's ready to really pursue a fighting and boxing career.

"The main reason for this is that I'm stepping into a new chapter of life. I am a legitimate pro fighter, and being in Los Angeles, there's so many distractions," Jake shared. "There's so much going on, and it doesn't really allow me to focus on training." In order to become "the best athlete" he can be, Jake knows that he needs to live somewhere else where he won't be "attracted to the chaos." But where is he going?