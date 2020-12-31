Jake Paul Is Moving out of California, and He's Selling the Team 10 House

Jake Paul Is Moving out of California, and He's Selling the Team 10 HouseBy Shannon Raphael
Updated
New year, new Jake Paul?
The controversial YouTube personality and Team 10 founder is no stranger to shocking his fans with clickbait titles, but his newest announcement may be his craziest one yet. After dealing with an arrest and an FBI raid in 2020, Jake revealed that he is planning on selling his Calabasas mansion (aka the Team 10 house) for greener pastures.
Where is Jake Paul moving? Keep reading to find out what he shared in his "Goodbye California. A New Chapter" video.
Why is Jake Paul moving?
The 23-year-old influencer and amateur fighter announced his intention to begin a new chapter in a video he posted to his channel on Dec. 30. While "Goodbye California. A New Chapter" easily could have been a title to draw viewers in (after all, the video did hit No. 1 on YouTube's trending list), Logan Paul's younger brother really is moving on to another state.
"This is probably one of the hardest decisions that I've ever had to make in my life," Jake began in the video.
"It's the end of an era, the start of a new one," Jake said, before adding that selling his house was a "tough decision" that he thought long and hard about.
As for what the "new era" is for the internet star, he's ready to really pursue a fighting and boxing career.
"The main reason for this is that I'm stepping into a new chapter of life. I am a legitimate pro fighter, and being in Los Angeles, there's so many distractions," Jake shared. "There's so much going on, and it doesn't really allow me to focus on training."
In order to become "the best athlete" he can be, Jake knows that he needs to live somewhere else where he won't be "attracted to the chaos." But where is he going?
Where is Jake Paul moving?
Jake's goal for 2021 is to get on the road to becoming "one of the biggest prize fighters in the world." While he trained for his fights with other YouTubers, Jake lived for months on end in other places. For his fight with Nate Robinson, Jake spent four months living and training in Las Vegas.
After six years of living in the golden state, Jake is set to pack his bags. But, he's not exactly positive about where he's going.
"There's already houses and things that we're looking at in other places in the United States," he said. "We're not 100% sure yet."
The content creator didn't say which locations he's zeroed in on either, but he did confirm that he would be keeping his fans updated in the homebuying process.
In addition, he also discussed whether or not he's planning on continuing his YouTube platform.
Is Jake Paul quitting YouTube?
Though Jake is set to say goodbye to his home and the state he's lived in for many years, he's not ready to stop vlogging, acting, or sharing his life on the internet.
"I'm still going to be active with all of that stuff," Jake said in the video. "I want to stay connected to you guys, obviously."
Jake may be looking toward the future, but he is somewhat emotional about closing the door (literally) on the Calabasas digs he called home for so long.
"Some of the best times of my life have been at this house," he explained in the video, before going on to share a montage of his favorite moments in the home.
Jake's next move may be lined up, but he didn't say whether Team 10 will go on, or if they'll still have a home base.