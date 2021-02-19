Floyd Mayweather Just Casually Got His Newborn Grandson a Rolex

Floyd Mayweather Just Casually Got His Newborn Grandson a RolexBy Megan Uy
Feb. 19 2021, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
The start of 2021 has been great for the Mayweather family because Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s daughter, Iyanna (popularly known as Yaya), just welcomed her first child! This also means that the 43-year-old boxer is officially a grandfather! Floyd has a list of accomplishments that include many boxing wins and a few accolades like a BET Award, a Sports Emmy Award, and the Best Fighter ESPY award — but we can guarantee that becoming a grandfather is something he could add on there.
This particular grandchild may always hold a special place in Floyd's heart because this one is the one that made him a grandfather. Out of his four children, Iyanna is the first one to have a kid of her own. He has no other grandkids. But, this is probably just the start!
Does Floyd Mayweather have grandkids?
He has only one grandchild (for now) and his name is rumored to be Kentrell Gaulden Jr., after the child's father Kentrell Gaulden aka rapper NBA Youngboy. News first broke that Floyd's daughter with businesswoman Melissa Rene Brim was pregnant with NBA Youngboy's child when the professional fighter confirmed it on an episode of Hollywood Unlocked back in October of 2020.
He expressed that he was happy and just wanted the best for Yaya. "If that makes her happy, then we’re happy — me and her mother [Melissia Rene Brim] are happy. What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what? It’s between her and her better half," he told host and reality television star Jason Lee.
Yaya didn't make a formal announcement on social media about the birth of her son and neither did NBA Youngboy, who currently is not active on any social sites. But Yaya did post some Instagram stories where she was holding a newborn — which was an indication that she had her baby.
Her mother Melissa also posted a video on her Instagram of her grandson, who is seen lying on her lap. She captioned the video: "He makes my days so much better My My’s little Pop Pop. 💙"
Floyd has already been showering his newest grandchild with gifts! Yaya took to Instagram to show off the Rolex watch that her father bought little Kentrell Jr. If he's getting a Rolex when he's just a few months old, we can only imagine what he'll be getting from his grandpa as he grows older...
Floyd and NBA Youngboy don't have the greatest relationship.
You'd hope that the father and grandfather of a child would be on good terms, but that's not the case for Floyd and NBA Youngboy. When the performer used to have an Instagram account, he went on Live and called Floyd a "b---h a-- daddy." Yaya was also present in the Live when he was said this, but she sat next to him silently.
Floyd did comment on his feelings about NBA Youngboy's harsh words on Hollywood Unlocked:
"What I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. As far as NBA… I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. It could’ve been one of those days for him.”