From Disney Channel to Now: Inside Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega's Friendship Jenna Ortega starred in the music video for Sabrina Carpenter's hit song "Taste." By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 23 2024, 3:31 p.m. ET

To no one's surprise, several former Disney Channel stars are thriving these days! Leading the pack are Sabrina Carpenter, who's dominating the music scene, and Jenna Ortega, one of the most in-demand actresses of the decade.

Lucky for fans, these two lovely ladies have teamed up in a seriously epic way — starring in a horror-inspired music video for Sabrina's latest single, "Taste." But before we get into the viral video, let's dive into Sabrina and Jenna's longtime friendship!

Source: YouTube

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega's friendship dates back to their Disney days!

As most of us know, Sabrina and Jenna's friendship goes back to their Disney Channel days. Even though Sabrina was on Girl Meets World and Jenna was starring on Stuck in the Middle, they seemingly formed a tight-knit bond behind the scenes.

Since then, Sabrina and Jenna have been slyly cheering each other on in their respective careers. But now, after all these years, they are finally getting to work together!

Before the music video dropped, Sabrina stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spilled the tea on Jenna's involvement in the project. "[The video] was inspired by one of my favorite films, and she was a huge fan of the film," Sabrina said of the Wednesday actress. "I'm so excited for you guys to see this video, you have no idea. I think it's my favorite one I've ever done."

Jenna stars in the music video for Sabrina's song "Taste."

On Aug. 23, 2024, Sabrina released her sixth studio album, "Short n' Sweet," featuring her brand-new single, "Taste." The accompanying music video has everyone buzzing, showing Sabrina and Jenna repeatedly murdering each other and even sharing a kiss (social media is going wild over their smooch!)

The acclaimed music video obviously highlights their love of horror with plenty of campy nods. For starters, the dynamic duo rock black dresses and bouncy curls reminiscent of Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep in Death Becomes Her.

Plus, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star dons a nurse outfit similar to Daryl Hannah's in Kill Bill, while Sabrina is impaled by a fence similar to Ginger in Ginger Snaps. Additionally, the video includes an iconic shower scene mirroring the legendary horror film Psycho.

Following the music video's release, Sabrina and Jenna took to Instagram to express their admiration for each other. Alongside a clip from the music video, Sabrina wrote, "I had one person in mind for this, and that was the one and only @jennaortega." "Watching her on screen is a true dream come true," the "Bed Chem" singer added, "I'm so inspired, impressed, and amazed by her."