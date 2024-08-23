Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Meryl Streep and Martin Short Looked Cozy at 'Only Murders in the Building' Premiere What really got fans talking was how Meryl and Martin seemingly held hands at one point. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 23 2024, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Rumors first began to swirl that Meryl Streep and Martin Short, co-stars and, ahem, lovers on the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, were dating in real life back in January 2024.

At the time, the veteran Hollywood stars brushed off the notion that their relationship was more than a friendship. However, at the Season 4 premiere of their show in August 2024, the duo was spotted looking mighty cozy. Can they deny that they are together off-screen any longer?

What was up between Meryl Streep and Martin Short at the 'Only Murders in the Building' premiere?

With the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building hitting Hulu on Aug. 27, the cast of the campy show took to the red carpet in L.A. for the premiere. Obviously Meryl and Martin were on hand, along with Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

While some exciting new mega-stars joined the Season 4 cast, including Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis, what really got fans talking was how Meryl and Martin seemingly held hands at one point.

i simply love living in a world where 75 year old Meryl Streep is having a soft relationship launch with her 74 year old boyfriend, Martin Short. https://t.co/3bP6ybdxFj — holly (@hollylottie88) August 23, 2024

Many videos posted to social media showed the couple both coyly flirting, seemingly trying to hide their relationship from fans, as well as behind-the-scenes moments when the A-listers may not have known their PDA was being filmed for all to see.

With mounting evidence that they are indeed a couple, of course fans are desperate for the actors to confirm their relationship, with one X user pleading, "The hand hold….the posing…..the laughs….guys, I can’t do this anymore."

the hand hold….the posing…..the laughs….guys I can’t do this anymore pic.twitter.com/EwRa2OUDF8 — ellie (@frankiebrgstein) August 23, 2024

In an August 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Martin did discuss his relationship with the It's Complicated star, saying only that he and Meryl are “friends."