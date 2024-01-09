Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short Dating? Juicy Hollywood Rumor Fans are fired up about the rumor that Meryl Streep is dating Martin Short. So is the speculation true? Or are the actors just friends? Truth ahead. By Melissa Willets Jan. 9 2024, Published 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So is there any truth to the notion that the Academy Award-winning actor and the comedic genius are an item beyond the show? Read on for a look behind the rumor that has people completely freaking out.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short really dating? Or is this just a rumor?

The rampant rumor about Meryl and Martin being an item off-screen started with a tweet shared during the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7, 2024. From there, tongues were wagging about the prospect of a truly iconic Hollywood romance that fans haven't seen in many years.

Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating… because if that’s true… that’s like Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner multiplied by Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft… — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 8, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

"Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating… because if that’s true… that’s like Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner multiplied by Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft," Louis Virtel wondered. First, the biggest question on our minds is whether the two actors are single. Meryl — who interestingly had an on-screen romance with Steve Martin, Martin's close and personal pal, in the movie It's Complicated — separated from her husband of many years, Don Gummer, in 2017.

Martin tragically lost his wife, Nancy Dolman, in 2010. So, yes, the two A-listers are single and ready to mingle, or so it would seem. But that doesn't mean that they are a couple, although fans are certainly rooting for their romance to happen.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, we may be waiting a while for the legendary actors to get together outside of episodes of Only Murders in the Building. Martin's rep responded to the speculation that he was dating his co-star, saying, “They are just very good friends, nothing more.”

There are two quite surprising celebrity couples I’ve been hearing about for weeks and I can’t believe the news hasn’t broken about either of them yet — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) December 4, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Fans still want Meryl and Martin to happen.

Denial aside, fans are here for the rumored romance, especially given the bait that writer Adam Feldman dropped a few weeks before the Globes. "There are two quite surprising celebrity couples I’ve been hearing about for weeks and I can’t believe the news hasn’t broken about either of them yet," he teased. Could The Devil Wears Prada star and the Father of the Bride alum be one of these couples, but they're just playing coy?

I want this in real life but also a Father of the Bride meets It’s Complicated mashup of my dreams — hi. 👋🏽👩🏾‍💻🕊 (@Deeps628) January 8, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

"I just have to stop what I’m doing and think about that for a while. What a wonderful world," one fan tweeted about the prospect of Martin and Meryl being more than friends.