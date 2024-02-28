Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Meryl Streep Might Not Be Married — Honestly, Does She Even Need to Be? Meryl Streep got divorced in 2017, but it only became public knowledge in 2023. Since then, she has faced a series of dating rumors. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 28 2024, Published 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

An actor as decorated and talented as Meryl Streep hardly needs an introduction. She has been in show business for decades and continues to collect accolades and awards to this day, including three Oscars, nine Golden Globes, two SAG awards, and nominations for Grammys and Tonys. Heck, she even has two completely separate Wikipedia pages for both her acting credits and her awards and nominations. To this day, she continually proves why she's one of the most celebrated actors of all time.

With stardom like hers, however, it's only natural that folks become curious about her dating history. Given her decades in acting, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that she has been romantically involved in the past. Interestingly enough, she's only been married once throughout her career and had two overt relationships. Even now, though, she's the subject of dating rumors. Here's what we know about Meryl Streep's dating history and current relationship status.

Source: Getty Images

Is Meryl Streep currently married? Here's what we know about her past romances.

Most people know Meryl for her work in film and she keeps her personal life fairly private. That includes being romantically involved. In the 1970s, Meryl was going steady with fellow actor John Cazale. He eventually passed away from lung cancer in March 1978, but she remained with him and cared for him up until his passing.

In a biographical memoir written by Karina Longworth, Meryl admitted, "I didn't get over it. I don't want to get over it. No matter what you do, the pain is always there in some recess of your mind, and it affects everything that happens afterward. I think you can assimilate the pain and go on without making an obsession of it." Although Meryl was deeply impacted by John's passing, she got married six months after his death. In 1978, she married sculptor Don Gummer.

Together, the two of them had four children, all of whom would follow in their mother's footsteps to become figures in the entertainment industry. As far as her marriage goes, Meryl stayed with John for over nearly 40 years. She subsequently got divorced from Don in 2017, although this news wouldn't emerge until much later in 2023. Now that she's single, however, she's primed for some dating rumors involving a television co-star.

Source: Getty Images

Is Meryl Streep dating Martin Short? Here's the truth.

In 2023, Meryl appeared as a recurring guest character in the third season of the acclaimed streaming series, Only Murders in the Building. She worked closely with Martin Short, one of the three main stars of the show. Their electric on-screen chemistry and subsequent public appearances led many to believe that the two of them had started dating IRL.