Is Cam Newton Married? Let's Meet His Partner and Other Baby Mamas "A daddy isn't defined as the man who makes the child. Blood doesn't always make you DADDY — being a dad comes from the heart," according to Cam.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is in the news for his life off the field often. He made headlines for seemingly defending himself against multiple aggressors at his 7-on-7 youth football camp in February 2024, with the likes of Shannon Sharpe coming to his defense.

The NFL alum is also well-known for his flashy style as well as for his role in popularizing "The Dab." But what about Cam's personal life? Is the athlete married? Does he have kids? Here's what we know about the former NFL quarterback's family. Hint: There's a lot of love there!

Cam Newton isn't married, but he's expecting his eighth child with his girlfriend Jasmin Brown.

In October 2023, Cam Newton's girlfriend, actor and comedian Jasmin Brown, announced she was expecting a child with the Panthers alum. The couple has been together since 2021, according to reports.

Jasmin joked that she is Cam's third baby mama when she shared her pregnancy announcement. Indeed, the NFL legend has seven children with two other women — and he takes his job as a dad and step-dad very seriously.

Let's meet Cam Newton's seven kids.

Cam has called himself "a proud father of seven" on Instagram. His large brood includes five kids with ex-fiancée Kia Proctor, as well as two kids with an ex, La Reina Shaw.

Cam and Kia began their family in 2015 with the birth of their first child, Chosen Sebastian. The former couple also co-parents children Sovereign-Dior, Camidas, and Cashmere. Meanwhile, Kia has a daughter named Shakira from a previous relationship, and Cam has said on many occasions that he thinks of her as his child as well.

"A daddy isn’t defined as the man who makes the child," the star player stated online. "Blood doesn’t always make you DADDY — being a dad comes from the heart.”

Meanwhile, Cam had a child with La Reina while he was still with Kia, which is reportedly why their relationship ended. They welcomed Caesar together — but Cam considers his ex's child Jaden from a previous relationship to be his own son as well.

In 2021, Cam told Essence about being a step-dad, “I just always allow them to know that I’m here. I never want no type of disconnect. Being biological and having the heart of someone, there’s no difference.”

Cam went on to say about being a dad to many kids, “I just want them to know love. I just want them to know that feeling because I had it. I grew up in a three-parent household — my mom, my dad, and my grandma — and they showed me that on a regular basis and that’s just what I want to provide to my children.”