Former NFL Quarterback Cam Newton Got Into a Major Fight at a Youth Football Camp Footage appears to show the former NFL quarterback getting jumped by several people at a camp in Atlanta. By Joseph Allen Feb. 26 2024, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

Although he's no longer in the NFL, most people who have watched football over the past decade know Cam Newton. He once took his team to the Super Bowl, although he was unable to emerge victorious. Though Cam had plenty of success in the NFL, he's now in the news for reasons that have very little to do with his professional career.

Cam is now under the microscope after footage of him getting into a fight at a youth football camp went viral. Following the release of the footage online, many wanted to better understand what had happened and why Cam seemed to be in the middle of everything.

Did Cam Newton Get Into a Fight?

Although many of the details around the fight are still unclear, Cam appears to have gotten into an altercation in Atlanta at an invitation-only camp and tournament. The camp was organized by We Ball Sports, an apparel and sports company. Newton runs C1N, a youth sports team that was involved in the tournament, which explains why he was in attendance. In the video that has been released, Cam can be seen wearing one of his signature hats.

He seems to be grabbed by one person, and then appears to scuffle with two or three other people before security and the camp's staff intervene. Nehemiah Mitchell, the co-founder of We Ball Sports, told The Athletic that everyone involved with the altercation, including Cam, was removed from the event. It's still unclear what the fight was over, or who was the first person to provoke it.

Better camera angle of the beginning of the fight when TSP crew tried to jump Cam Newton by blindsiding him with a punch. pic.twitter.com/TBZWc2q4nL — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) February 25, 2024 Source: Twitter/@ArtofDialogue_

Why did Cam Newton get jumped?

Although video from the event makes it clear that the altercation was pretty aggressive and violent, it doesn't offer a ton of insight into exactly what happened. The exact reasons why the fight broke out remain unclear, but it's clear that most people believe that Cam was the one being attacked, and not the one responsible for the attack.

Regardless, fans had plenty to say about the incident. "He read the blitz perfectly and avoided the weakside corner coming off the edge. Textbook footwork as well. Cam still got it," one person wrote under footage of the fight. "Cam is 6’6", 240 [pounds], and an ex NFL player… they didn’t think that through, huh?" another person added.